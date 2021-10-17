News updates from HT: Amit Shah assures Centre's support to flood-hit Kerala and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will provide all possible support’: Amit Shah says Centre continuously monitoring Kerala flood situation

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support for the people in need in Kerala, where heavy rain on Saturday, in the state's south and central regions, resulted in at least 18 people losing their lives, with the toll likely to go up. Read more

'You don't become champions easily': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives advice to Indian team ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave advice to the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup and said that they must focus on the process and take the competition one game at a time. India, led by Virat Kohli, will be looking to win their first T20 World Cup trophy since 2007. Read more

Neena Gupta says grey-eyed ‘biker’ she saw in college turned out to be Shakti Kapoor later

Neena Gupta has talked about her college life in Delhi in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The actor did her graduation from Janki Devi Mahavidyalaya (now Janki Devi Memorial College) which was an all-girls college. She has revealed that one of the two biker boys eyed by her and her friends was none other than actor Shakti Kapoor. Read more

Tata Punch to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect from the SUV

Tata Punch micro SUV is scheduled to be officially launched tomorrow (October 18), days after being unveiled in the country earlier this month. With its smallest SUV Punch, Tata Motors is looking to carve a niche in the SUV space here as there has been a rising preference for SUVs in the country. Read more

Healthy eating guide: 9 tips to eat right and digest better

Eating a balanced diet is important in order to provide body with the necessary nutrients and release the harmful toxins. What we eat is as important as how we eat our food, as per Ayurveda. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of kid playing cricket, Ranveer Singh reacts

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar has turned into a source of amusement for many on Instagram, including actor Ranveer Singh. There is a chance that the video involving a kid playing cricket will wow you too. Read more

PM and the Gods: Vijay Kumar on India getting its gods back | The Interview

Vijay Kumar of the India Pride Project talks about how he helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi in getting 157 artifacts from the United States. Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha spoke to Kumar, who is from the India Pride Project, a group of art enthusiasts who uses social media to identify stolen religious artifacts from Indian temples and secure their return. Watch here