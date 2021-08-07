News updates from HT: Fatigue, weakness common post-Covid complaints received, says AIIMS Patna and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fatigue, weakness most common post-Covid complaint received by AIIMS Patna

A 27-year-old software engineer was hospitalised at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 15 after he complained of blackouts, weakness and dizziness while attending to normal chores at home, for several days after his discharge from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from Covid-19 earlier. Read more.

Do you care for people like you do for cows: Gujarat high court

The Gujarat high court has asked the district magistrate of Gir Somnath whether the administration takes equal care for the people of the area as it does for the cows, Livelaw reported. The bench of Justice Paresh Upadhyay made this comment on Friday while he was hearing a case where the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) has been invoked against a man for allegedly tying up cattle in such a manner that it could not drink water. The district magistrate passed a detention order which the accused challenged in the court. Read more.

Covid-19: Ocugen says Covaxin under 'active review' in Canada

Ocugen, Bharat Biotech’s partner for the US and Canadian markets, has said that the Hyderabad-based firm’s anti-Covid shot, Covaxin, is under “active review” of Canadian health authorities. The application for vaccine's emergency use authorisation (EUA) in Canada was made on June 30, while the process of data submission and documentation was done between July 15 and 20. Read more.

UK, Spain, UAE: Countries that have eased travel restrictions for Indians

Following diplomatic push, several countries have now eased travel restrictions on passengers from India. In this week, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Spain have relaxed their international travel rules for Indians and people travelling from India. While these relaxations do not mean that every Indian can fly to these destinations, some Indians will be allowed to travel. Read more.

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in men's 65kg wrestling

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday won the bronze medal after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 65kg category. The second seed, who faced a crushing 5-12 defeat to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semifinals, redeemed his campaign as he earned India's sixth medal of Tokyo 2020 with a clear 8-0 victory in the bronze medal bout. Read more.

New MG Gloster seven-seater Savvy variant to be launched in India on August 9

MG Motor India has announced that it will launch a new seven-seater Savvy variant of the Gloster SUV on August 9. Currently, the Savvy variant is available only in a six-seat layout. The new seven-seater trim is expected to be more affordable than the existing six-seat Savvy variant. Read more.

Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

Sonam Kapoor said that she and her sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha. While Sonam played the titular role in the film, Rhea made her debut as a producer with it. Read more.

Ananya Panday will make your jaws hit the floor in ₹22k plunging neck velvet dress

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday may only be a few films old in the industry, but she has already made an indelible mark with her fashion choices. Most recently, Ananya has been sharing style bombs with back-to-back pictures of herself slaying bold prints and quirky statements. The Student of the Year 2 actor also featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan India's August issue, and today, she unveiled another look from the shoot. Read more.