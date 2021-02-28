News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formula and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formula

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where he lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. He said that farmers who are protesting for their livelihood have been branded as traitors. Read more

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod hands over resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, facing allegations in death by suicide of a 23-year-old Pune woman, tendered his resignation to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday afternoon, Rathod said. However, the party has not made any official announcement of his resignation. Read more

'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata

Union minister Babul Supriyo landed himself in the soup on Saturday evening after the meme he shared on Mamata Banerjee drew a huge backlash on social media, forcing the BJP minister to take it down. Making fun of Trinamool's election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', the meme purported an image of Amit Shah with a quote saying 'A daughter is someone else's wealth'. Read more

Trump to make his first post-presidential speech at CPAC 2021. When and how to watch

Former US president Donald Trump will speak at the most prominent conservative conference on Sunday, in what will be his first post-presidential speech. Several media reports suggest that Trump has remained a dominant force at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when the Republican Party is divided over the former president’s future role in the GOP. Read more

'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad: Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah bowled only six overs in the third Test against England which India won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Bumrah was not even required to bowl in the second innings. In fact, none of the Indian pacers were. Virat Kohli used only his spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sunday (for 3 balls) to bowl England out for their lowest score – 81 – against India. Read more

Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL

Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments. Read more

Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

If you are a user of various social media platforms, you may be aware of the various kinds of post which often capture people’s attention. From heartwarming to heartbreaking to hilarious, the kinds are many. Read more

Watch: ‘Be an exam warrior, not worrier’: PM Modi’s message to students

While addressing his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students to become exam warriors and not worriers. Watch here