IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formula and all the latest news
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formula and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:13 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formula

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where he lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. He said that farmers who are protesting for their livelihood have been branded as traitors. Read more

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod hands over resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, facing allegations in death by suicide of a 23-year-old Pune woman, tendered his resignation to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday afternoon, Rathod said. However, the party has not made any official announcement of his resignation. Read more

'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata

Union minister Babul Supriyo landed himself in the soup on Saturday evening after the meme he shared on Mamata Banerjee drew a huge backlash on social media, forcing the BJP minister to take it down. Making fun of Trinamool's election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', the meme purported an image of Amit Shah with a quote saying 'A daughter is someone else's wealth'. Read more

Trump to make his first post-presidential speech at CPAC 2021. When and how to watch

Former US president Donald Trump will speak at the most prominent conservative conference on Sunday, in what will be his first post-presidential speech. Several media reports suggest that Trump has remained a dominant force at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when the Republican Party is divided over the former president’s future role in the GOP. Read more

'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad: Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah bowled only six overs in the third Test against England which India won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Bumrah was not even required to bowl in the second innings. In fact, none of the Indian pacers were. Virat Kohli used only his spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sunday (for 3 balls) to bowl England out for their lowest score – 81 – against India. Read more

Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL

Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments. Read more

Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

If you are a user of various social media platforms, you may be aware of the various kinds of post which often capture people’s attention. From heartwarming to heartbreaking to hilarious, the kinds are many. Read more

Watch: ‘Be an exam warrior, not worrier’: PM Modi’s message to students

While addressing his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students to become exam warriors and not worriers. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal union minister babul supriyo donald trump shiv sena virat kohli narendra modi priyanka chopra
Close
Indian Air Force (IAF) arrives to participate in the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force, in Colombo. (ANI Photo)
Indian Air Force (IAF) arrives to participate in the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force, in Colombo. (ANI Photo)
india news

Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Sri Lanka is "Priority One" partner for India in the defence sphere, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) is seen in this file photo. Bank of Baroda has announced the launch of banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp.(Mint Photo)
A branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) is seen in this file photo. Bank of Baroda has announced the launch of banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp.(Mint Photo)
india news

FASTags, vaccine, banking transaction: List of rules to be effective in March

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The IFSC codes of e-Vijaya and e-Dena, banks that have been merged with Bank of Baroda, will be discontinued from March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May 31.(Mint)
Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May 31.(Mint)
india news

CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formul

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan.(File photo)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan.(File photo)
india news

14 missions lined up for launch in 2021, says ISRO chairman K Sivan

PTI, Sriharikota
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Sivan expressed hope that his team would rise to the occasion as usual and meet all the targets set by the ISRO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two wildlife smuggler after their arrest on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
The two wildlife smuggler after their arrest on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Two men arrested with tiger hide in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • The accused claimed that they had found the tiger’s carcass in the forest area of Diwuri some time ago. Instead of informing forest officials they skinned the carcass to earn money and were going to sell it on Saturday when they were caught
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC observer for Assam elections Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Guwahati district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000242B)(PTI)
Guwahati: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC observer for Assam elections Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Guwahati district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000242B)(PTI)
india news

BJP fears Gandhi-Nehru family most, very scared of Rahul too: Chhattisgarh CM

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh CM, a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi, said the Lok Sabha MP is the only pan-India leader fighting against the BJP across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sitaram Yechury termed the ongoing political tussle between the TMC and the BJP as a "mock fight". (ANI Photo)
Sitaram Yechury termed the ongoing political tussle between the TMC and the BJP as a "mock fight". (ANI Photo)
india news

Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Yechury

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The CPI(M) general secretary asserted that West Bengal is headed for a triangular fight in the coming assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

Woman elated as PM lauds her for reviving dried lake in MP

PTI, Bhopal, Chhatarpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The 19-year-old woman from Agroutha village in Chhatarpur district said she never dreamt of such recognition and that she would work now work harder towards water conservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikary, Mukul Roy, Rajeev Banerjee and others during a roadshow for upcoming polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_24_2021_000151B)(PTI)
Kolkata: BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikary, Mukul Roy, Rajeev Banerjee and others during a roadshow for upcoming polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_24_2021_000151B)(PTI)
india news

BJP will fail in all 5 upcoming state elections, says CPI National Secretary

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
CPI leader from Telangana K Narayana said "After the ECI announced the poll schedule, the Tamil Nadu and Central government made many promises, which they can't keep."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sindhu Netra satellite has been developed by the young scientists of the DRDO and is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the IOR. The satellite has also started communicating with the ground systems, government sources told ANI. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
The Sindhu Netra satellite has been developed by the young scientists of the DRDO and is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the IOR. The satellite has also started communicating with the ground systems, government sources told ANI. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
india news

DRDO deploys surveillance satellite, will help to monitor Indian Ocean Region

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The satellite was launched using the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C51 which took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 10:30 am today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:36 PM IST
India reported 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Desai, who was the prime minister of the country from March 1977 to July 1979, was born on February 29, 1896.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 22,000 patients have got free medical treatment under the scheme so far.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
As many as 22,000 patients have got free medical treatment under the scheme so far.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
india news

J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:21 PM IST
About 70 percent of eligible families have been registered so far under the PM-JAY scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac