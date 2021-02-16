IND USA
A health worker takes a swab sample of a commuter to test for Covid-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid surge in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fresh surge in Mumbai and Maharashtra, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people to take precautions and warned there would have to be another lockdown. Read more

TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator in Bengal’s Malda district has accused a former minister and a youth front leader of the party of vandalizing his home on Monday night prompting the police to start a probe. Read more

PM announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of 200,000 each for the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh and 50,000 to those who were seriously injured, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Read more

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England in second Test?

The race to reach the final of the World Test Championship is heating up England, India and Australia vie for a chance to play New Zealand at Lord's. The inaugural WTC will hold its final from June 18 to 22, with June 23 acting as a reserve day. Read more

Sandeep Nahar was 'affected' by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says Suchitra Pillai: 'Shocking he took the same step'

Actor Suchitra Pillai, who worked with late actor Sandeep Nahar on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has said that Sandeep was 'shocked' when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Sandeep was found dead in his Goregaon apartment on Monday, hours after he posted a 'suicide note' video on Facebook. Read more

Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini

Come summer and the craze to get back into shape follows but while the winter chills is still receeding, Bollywood diva Disha Patani made all jaws drop as she flaunted her enviable curves in a hot pink bikini while hitting the pool. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. On February 18, 1997, she got married to businessman Robert Vadra. Read more

Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India

Goa-based start-up Kabira Mobility has launched two new hi-speed electric 'Made in India' bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 in the market here. The KM 3000 has been priced at 1.26 lakh and the KM 4000 at 1.36 lakh (all prices - ex-showroom, Goa). Read more

Watch| ‘Those who invited foreign firms..’: PM Modi slams opposition on famers’ stir

Bombay high court. (HT archive)
india news

Toolkit case: Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Toolkit case: Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk
File photo: Kashmiri boys at banks of Dal lake in Srinagar.(ANI Photo)
india news

Officials say prestigious projects under Srinagar Smart City near completion

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Locals, however, feel otherwise. A resident said, "apart from a concrete flyover, nothing much has changed".
ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava.(ANI Photo)
india news

South African Covid-19 variant detected in 4 returnees: ICMR chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST
“In India, the South African strain of Covid-19 has been detected in four returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined,” ICMR chief Dr Bhargava said during the Union health ministry’s press briefing.
The suspect was caught when he was returning with the consignment of heroin. (Representational Photo)
india news

Rajasthan police, ATS seize 7 kg heroin in Barmer, arrest suspected drug runner

By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • The police and the ATS are trying to find out who supplied the drugs from Pakistan.
Kudumbashree has 4.3 million members, who have made 7.9 million cotton masks, 10,000 litres of hand sanitisers, and thousands of face shields as they diversified to meet the demand for them generated because of the pandemic. (Vivek R Nair/HT Photo)
india news

Kerala’s Kudumbashree Mission helps women offset livelihood losses due to Covid-19

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Kudumbashree, which was set up in 1998, has opened many such venues for women, including access to credit through micro-finance and confidence to initiate and operate new group enterprises
A man holds a placard demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb.15, 2021. (AP)
india news

Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks & books in police custody: Delhi court

By Richa banka | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader K Siddaramaiah. (File photo)
india news

PM should order probe into corruption charges against Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The statement by the senior Congress leader comes a day after MLA Basanagouda Basavaraj Patil (Yatnal) made scathing remarks against Yediyurappa
Geospatial data represent objects on the surface of the earth, both natural and manmade(AP Photo (Representative Image))
india news

Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
The clash highlighted the infight in the Trinamool Congress in Malda district.(AP File Photo)
india news

TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
A man cycles past a graffiti covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai on January 30. (Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
india news

Rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of concern: Govt

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The South African Covid-19 strain in four returnees in January, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said, adding that ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture this variant of SARS-CoV-2.
During his visit, Sharma met senior ministers, as well as leaders from business and civil society to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership.(HT file photo )
india news

PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Earlier today, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar also met Alok Sharma and discussed important issues, for negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this year.
Last week, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi advised Indian citizens not to travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via the UAE, and also asked travellers stranded in the UAE to return home. (Representational Image.)
india news

Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The other two countries have tightened Covid-29-related travel restrictions and UAE is the key transit point for Indian workers travelling to several West Asian countries
Under Shri Ram Janmabhooomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh has been donated by Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada in Haridwar for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.
india news

Chennai Muslim businessman donates 1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
He said he was pained to see Muslims being painted as anti-Hindus or anti-India by some sections.
Chinese People Liberation Army tanks seen moving towards rear areas as disengagement process continues in Eastern Ladakh. (Indian Army Northern Command/Rahul Singh)
india news

In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
