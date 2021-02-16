News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid surge in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge
As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fresh surge in Mumbai and Maharashtra, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people to take precautions and warned there would have to be another lockdown. Read more
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator in Bengal’s Malda district has accused a former minister and a youth front leader of the party of vandalizing his home on Monday night prompting the police to start a probe. Read more
PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of ₹200,000 each for the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh and ₹50,000 to those who were seriously injured, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Read more
What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England in second Test?
The race to reach the final of the World Test Championship is heating up England, India and Australia vie for a chance to play New Zealand at Lord's. The inaugural WTC will hold its final from June 18 to 22, with June 23 acting as a reserve day. Read more
Sandeep Nahar was 'affected' by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says Suchitra Pillai: 'Shocking he took the same step'
Actor Suchitra Pillai, who worked with late actor Sandeep Nahar on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has said that Sandeep was 'shocked' when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Sandeep was found dead in his Goregaon apartment on Monday, hours after he posted a 'suicide note' video on Facebook. Read more
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini
Come summer and the craze to get back into shape follows but while the winter chills is still receeding, Bollywood diva Disha Patani made all jaws drop as she flaunted her enviable curves in a hot pink bikini while hitting the pool. Read more
Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. On February 18, 1997, she got married to businessman Robert Vadra. Read more
Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India
Goa-based start-up Kabira Mobility has launched two new hi-speed electric 'Made in India' bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 in the market here. The KM 3000 has been priced at ₹1.26 lakh and the KM 4000 at ₹1.36 lakh (all prices - ex-showroom, Goa). Read more
Watch| ‘Those who invited foreign firms..’: PM Modi slams opposition on famers’ stir
Toolkit case: Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail
Officials say prestigious projects under Srinagar Smart City near completion
- Locals, however, feel otherwise. A resident said, "apart from a concrete flyover, nothing much has changed".
South African Covid-19 variant detected in 4 returnees: ICMR chief
Rajasthan police, ATS seize 7 kg heroin in Barmer, arrest suspected drug runner
- The police and the ATS are trying to find out who supplied the drugs from Pakistan.
Kerala’s Kudumbashree Mission helps women offset livelihood losses due to Covid-19
Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks & books in police custody: Delhi court
PM should order probe into corruption charges against Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of concern: Govt
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
