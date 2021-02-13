News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Rahul Gandhi 10 questions during Lok Sabha address and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is probably becoming the "doomsday man" of India, building "fake narratives" that "demean" the country. Read more
'England may not be comfortable against him': Manjrekar explains why having Kuldeep Yadav is 'advantage' for India
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI for the 2nd Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and announced three changes in the team. Read more
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl put an end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Actor Sushmita Sen got her fans a little worried recently when she shared an Instagram post about walking out of a futile relationship. Fans began wondering if she had broken up with her model boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Read more
Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day
On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States Of America while standing next to his wife of 43 years and the new First Lady Of The United States (FLOTUS), Dr Jill Biden. Read more
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Sanders’ look has been recreated by a woman from Arizona, US on a plate. The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King and may make you smile too. Read more
'Agricultural allocation data in Budget misread': FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussion on Union Budget in LS. Watch here
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3
- Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
