News updates from HT: ‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts and all the latest news
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
India has received normal monsoon for two straight years, aiding a farm-driven economic recovery in a pandemic year. Sufficient June-to-September rains will be critical this year, but data show three consecutive normal monsoons are rare, occurring only once in the past two decades. Read more
BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row
A BJP legislator on Friday rocked the legislative assembly when he tried to drink hand sanitiser to protest the state government’s “failure” to procure paddy of thousands of farmers in his area in the western district of Bargarh. Read more
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, applied for anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday. Read more
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
The Quad grouping - comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia - shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed its first-ever summit as an attempt to copy the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) model. Read more
'Don't have dedication to play international cricket': Brad Hogg slams Chakravarthy, Tewatia for failing fitness test
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is unimpressed with the fact that Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have failed to pass the fitness test for India ahead of the England T20Is and will miss out on the high-profile series. Read more
Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared unseen throwback pictures from her childhood and it is totally winning everyone's hearts online. Masaba is actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter. Read more
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
Sheer dresses with feathers are celebrity favourite and for all the right reasons. From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Kendal Jenner, the globally renowned fashionistas have often been spotted on the red carpet wearing some version of the sheer dress adorned with feathers. Read more
India records 24,882 new Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths; active cases cross 2-lakh
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police
NSIL to invest ₹10,000 crore in 5 years to launch commercial satellites
- NSIL is targeting commercial launches of satellites and already has a robust order book.
Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga
- Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
Ahead of lockdown, hundreds flout social distancing norms in Nagpur market
- Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world
- The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
