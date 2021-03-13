IND USA
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(HT File photo)
News updates from HT: 'Normal' monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts and all the latest news

hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 09:12 AM IST

‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts

India has received normal monsoon for two straight years, aiding a farm-driven economic recovery in a pandemic year. Sufficient June-to-September rains will be critical this year, but data show three consecutive normal monsoons are rare, occurring only once in the past two decades. Read more

BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row

A BJP legislator on Friday rocked the legislative assembly when he tried to drink hand sanitiser to protest the state government’s “failure” to procure paddy of thousands of farmers in his area in the western district of Bargarh. Read more

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case

Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, applied for anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday. Read more

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

The Quad grouping - comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia - shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed its first-ever summit as an attempt to copy the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) model. Read more

'Don't have dedication to play international cricket': Brad Hogg slams Chakravarthy, Tewatia for failing fitness test

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is unimpressed with the fact that Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have failed to pass the fitness test for India ahead of the England T20Is and will miss out on the high-profile series. Read more

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared unseen throwback pictures from her childhood and it is totally winning everyone's hearts online. Masaba is actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics

Sheer dresses with feathers are celebrity favourite and for all the right reasons. From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Kendal Jenner, the globally renowned fashionistas have often been spotted on the red carpet wearing some version of the sheer dress adorned with feathers. Read more

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India, March 8, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

India records 24,882 new Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths; active cases cross 2-lakh

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 11.33 million with 24,882 fresh cases, active caseload surpasses 202,000
Before this, the Thane Municipal Corporation imposed a lockdown in 16 hotspot areas from March 9 till March 31.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed

hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Medical shops, dairy, groceries and all the other establishments dealing with essentials will be allowed to remain open but all commercial establishments will remain shut.
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)
india news

Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police

PTI, Mumbai
MAR 13, 2021 09:29 AM IST
This led the investigators of Mumbai Crime Branch to suspect that it may have been opened with a duplicate key when it was stolen, he said.
Bengaluru: G Narayan (R), Chairman & Managing Director of NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), and D Radhakrishnan, Executive Director of NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) during a press conference to brief about the achievements of NSIL, at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI03_12_2021_000036B)(PTI)
india news

NSIL to invest 10,000 crore in 5 years to launch commercial satellites

Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
MAR 13, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • NSIL is targeting commercial launches of satellites and already has a robust order book.
india news

hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 09:12 AM IST
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai on Friday. (Vijay Bate / HT)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar

hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 09:34 AM IST
India's five states account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country, and two severely affected states—Maharashtra and Kerala—account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases, according to the health ministry’s data.
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
india news

MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga

Charul Shah, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MAR 13, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
Many among them were not wearing masks at the Cotton Market in Nagpur.(ANI Photo)
india news

Ahead of lockdown, hundreds flout social distancing norms in Nagpur market

Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
MAR 13, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.
Farmers in Odisha's Bargarh district blocking National Highway 58 in protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row

Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
MAR 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
  • Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
india news

Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world

Shara Ashraf Prayag
MAR 13, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ridiculed and abused on a daily basis, transgender selected as constables say they will ensure that no one from their community is forced to live a life deprived of dignity.
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
MAR 13, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/ISRO
india news

ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics

ANI, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 06:30 AM IST
"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted the official account of ISRO.
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
MAR 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

HT Correspondent
MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
