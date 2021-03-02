News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal and and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court

The Election Commission’s decision to hold West Bengal state elections in eight phases, the longest ever, has been questioned in a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer before the Supreme Court. Read more

'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on the second and last day of her visit to poll-bound Assam, launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and floods in the northeastern state. Read more

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday echoed the emotions of his teammate Ishant Sharma and admitted that winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at The Lord’s would be no less than winning the World Cup. Read more

Deepika Padukone's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala: 'Are you so creatively bankrupt?'

Director Sooni Taraporevala has accused the makers of an advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone of plagiarising from her film, Yeh Ballet. Read more

Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise

Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. Read more

‘Yes, it’s possible’: Cyber security expert on China hand in Mumbai outage

A report by a US firm has claimed that Chinese hackers were behind the Mumbai power outage in October 2020. Watch here