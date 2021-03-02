IND USA
The petition filed in the Supreme Court of India questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal and and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court

The Election Commission’s decision to hold West Bengal state elections in eight phases, the longest ever, has been questioned in a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer before the Supreme Court. Read more

'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on the second and last day of her visit to poll-bound Assam, launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and floods in the northeastern state. Read more

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday echoed the emotions of his teammate Ishant Sharma and admitted that winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at The Lord’s would be no less than winning the World Cup. Read more

Deepika Padukone's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala: 'Are you so creatively bankrupt?'

Director Sooni Taraporevala has accused the makers of an advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone of plagiarising from her film, Yeh Ballet. Read more

Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise

Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. Read more

‘Yes, it’s possible’: Cyber security expert on China hand in Mumbai outage

A report by a US firm has claimed that Chinese hackers were behind the Mumbai power outage in October 2020. Watch here

Congress members burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a protest, in Jammu on Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Akhil Gogoi was arrested at Jorhat on December 12, 2019 for his role in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(Photo @kmss_assam)
india news

Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
I&amp;B minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI File Photo)
india news

Notice against Manipuri talk show, served under new digital media laws, revoked

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:30 PM IST
In a letter to Manipur chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, I&B secretary Amit Khare said, "these powers have not been delegated to state governments, police commissioners/DMs."
A senior BJP leader said the party wanted to clinch the seat-sharing deal before home minister Amit Shah's expected visit on March 7. In picture - Amit Shah and TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.(ANI)
india news

AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls

PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:31 PM IST
While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to finalise the pact before Union Home Minister Amith Shah's expected visit later this week, the state Congress said the talks with DMK were cordial.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Maritime India Summit 2021, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014 has increased to around 1550 million tonnes per annum now, the Prime Minister said.
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Jharkhand govt begins compensation process for victims of Chamoli glacier burst

ANI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The families of the deceased will be given a sum of 1 lakh under the Jharkhand Interstate Migrant Labourers Survey and Rehabilitation scheme.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress forms screening panels for TN, WB, Kerala, Puducherry assembly polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The screening committee of the Congress for the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly polls starting March 27 will have Delhi leader J P Aggarwal as its chairman.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
The petition questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal as against three phases in Assam, and a single phase in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.
india news

On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Elections will begin in West Bengal on March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2.
Without naming anyone, Bikram Majithia asked the Speaker to take action against MLAs who left their parent parties to join others.(Twitter)
india news

SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The issue was raised by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia during the zero hour on the second day of the Budget session of the state Assembly here.
Opposition MLAs at a sit-in at the legislative assembly in Gairsain on Tuesday over Monday's lathi charge against villagers.(Kalyan Das/HT PHOTO)
india news

Police crackdown on villagers sparks pandemonium in Uttarakhand assembly

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • The opposition Congress accused the government of "high handedness" against the protestors especially women while drawing parallels with British rule and calling it "General Dyer's government".
Balbir Rajewal added that the union will not support any political party in the upcoming assembly elections.
india news

'Will send team to poll-bound states', says farmer leader

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • “We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP.", said BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal
A month ago, Saudi Arabia's interior ministry announced a 'temporary suspension' on flights from India.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

On Saudi Arabia flight resumption, Hardeep Puri shares important update

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Saudi Arabia has taken a number of steps to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It has also banned international flights till March 31
Speaker Vipin Parmar had submitted a formal complaint to DGP Sanjay Kundu for registering the FIR. In picture - Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs holding up copies of the governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address.(HT Photo )
india news

Congress walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The alleged incident had taken place outside the Speaker's office when the Governor was leaving for the Raj Bhavan after he cut short his address in the House following a ruckus on the opening day of the Budget session.
