News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal and and all the latest news

On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court
The Election Commission’s decision to hold West Bengal state elections in eight phases, the longest ever, has been questioned in a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer before the Supreme Court. Read more
'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on the second and last day of her visit to poll-bound Assam, launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and floods in the northeastern state. Read more
‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane
Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday echoed the emotions of his teammate Ishant Sharma and admitted that winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at The Lord’s would be no less than winning the World Cup. Read more
Deepika Padukone's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala: 'Are you so creatively bankrupt?'
Director Sooni Taraporevala has accused the makers of an advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone of plagiarising from her film, Yeh Ballet. Read more
Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise
Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. Read more
‘Yes, it’s possible’: Cyber security expert on China hand in Mumbai outage
A report by a US firm has claimed that Chinese hackers were behind the Mumbai power outage in October 2020. Watch here
Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K
- Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
- Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Notice against Manipuri talk show, served under new digital media laws, revoked
AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls
India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi
- The capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014 has increased to around 1550 million tonnes per annum now, the Prime Minister said.
Jharkhand govt begins compensation process for victims of Chamoli glacier burst
Congress forms screening panels for TN, WB, Kerala, Puducherry assembly polls
Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala
- Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides
Police crackdown on villagers sparks pandemonium in Uttarakhand assembly
- The opposition Congress accused the government of "high handedness" against the protestors especially women while drawing parallels with British rule and calling it "General Dyer's government".
'Will send team to poll-bound states', says farmer leader
- “We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP.", said BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal
On Saudi Arabia flight resumption, Hardeep Puri shares important update
Congress walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension
