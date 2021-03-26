News updates from HT: Polls in Bengal's Jangal Mahal driven by deprivation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Bengal’s Jangal Mahal, a political battle driven by deprivation and identity

The thick forest of Sal that separates Nilmani Murmu's hut from the former Maoist stronghold of Lalgarh also sustains her livelihood.

Nikita Tomar murder case convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

Nikita Tomar murder case convicts Touseef and Rehaan and were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Faridabad court on Friday.

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Congress’ new booth management plan

On Wednesday morning, a Congress candidate in poll-bound Kerala's Kochi got an email from the party headquarters in Delhi asking him to check three booths in his constituency for alleged bogus voters of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

'Rishabh Pant sitting on bench must be weighing on India team management': Sanjay Manjrekar on India XI in 2nd ODI

India batsman Rishabh Pant missed out on the playing XI in the first ODI against England in Pune earlier this week.

Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip

The Internet is filled with videos which showcase interactions between animals of different species.

Sapphire ring to golden hair: Kristen Stewart embodies Princess Diana in new pic

Princess Diana was the ultimate global fashion icon.

‘China won’t be wealthiest, most powerful country on my watch’: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden lashed out at China and said that it will not become the wealthiest or the most powerful country in the world on his watch. Watch