News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Central Vista Project and all the latest news

Govt with vision essential, not Central Vista project: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre for the ongoing construction of the 2,000 crore Central Vista Project which is listed among “essential services”. Read More

Beijing sees lowest birth rate in 2020, China’s population to decline: Reports

Beijing recorded its lowest number of births in 2020, official data has revealed, with a top expert saying the Chinese capital’s population could start shrinking from 2022, and China’s by 2027. Read More

Curbs in Maharashtra likely to continue, vaccination from May 1 doubtful

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the ongoing pandemic situation of the state and health minister Rajesh Tope said the restriction period is likely to be extended by 15 days, though no final decision has been taken on the days yet. Read More

'Seeds being sowed': Ravi Shastri believes IPL 2021 could have a new winner after DC-RCB game, tweets Kohli, Pant photo

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes IPL 2021 could potentially see a first-time winner following RCB and DC's mouth-watering clash on Tuesday. Read More

Rollercoaster in UK stops midway forcing people to climb it down. Watch shocking video

In a hair-raising incident, a huge rollercoaster named The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure beach in UK suffered a breakdown midway through a ride, stranding some people in it. Read More

Maruti Suzuki to shut down Haryana plants to make oxygen available

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday has announced that it will stop producing cars in the company's plants in Haryana between 1st and 9th May 2021 to make Oxygen available for the healthcare and medical sector. Read More

Priyanka Chopra on US President Joe Biden pledging support to India to fight Covid-19: ‘This is a crucial step’

Days after Priyanka Chopra urgently sought Covid-19 vaccines for India, and tweeted about the US ordering ‘more vaccines than needed’, she shared a follow-up post on the situation. Read More

Sunny Leone on wearing a face mask during boxing workout: ‘safety over comfort’

Always the one to serve fashion and fitness inspiration to fans with equal panache, Sunny Leone was seen opting for a full body workout recently while doing her bit to spread awareness about wearing a face mask. Read More

Covid vaccination registration opens for all above 18 years: How to register

Indians above 18 years of age can start registering themselves for Covid-19 vaccination from 4 pm today as the government gears up to launch the third phase of immunisation drive on May 1. Watch