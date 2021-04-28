Rollercoaster in UK stops midway forcing people to climb it down. Watch shocking video

In a hair-raising incident, a huge rollercoaster named The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure beach in UK suffered a breakdown midway through a ride, stranding some people in it. Known to be one of the tallest and steepest rollercoasters in the world, the incident left netizens stunned. Several videos showing people climbing down the ride were shared on social media and all of them are equally shocking.

Shared on a Facebook group Blackpool & Fylde COAST Past, Present and Future by Margaret Summers, a clip showing people carefully climbing down the tracks has accumulated a lot of gasps from netizens. “OMG big one stopped right at top today 12ish and the staff had to walk every one down safely,” reads the caption. The Park staff guided the nervous people on the rollercoaster after scaling the ride thoroughly, reports Lancashire Live.

Another video was shared by Facebook user Michael Conway that clearly shows people coming down from the stranded ride.

Take a look at the video

Shared on April 25, the clip has garnered several reactions and comments. People were stunned to see the clip and expressed how scary the experience may have been for the people on the roller coaster. Many also pointed out that the incident was extremely dangerous.

“This is super scary. Somebody would have to knock me out and carry me down,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m sure I wouldn’t stop screaming,” commented another. “Well, I will happily walk down. Looks fun,” said a third.

What do you think of this incident?