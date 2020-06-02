News updates with Hindustan Times: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Tral and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral: Police

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during a gun battle in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, in the third encounter in the region in three days, police said. Read more

World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with industries in their endeavour to help India get ahead on the path of self-reliance. Read more

How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated

The India Meteorological Department said in its weather outlook on Tuesday morning that Nisarga is expected to become a cyclonic storm on Monday morning and a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm on June 2. Read more

This giraffe ogling at its dinner may remind you of yourself at restaurants

There are some tenuous moments in a restaurant where you look at the menu and wonder, should I stick to my dish of preference or try something new. This contemplation is in no way easy but it is definitely thought-provoking. Read more

Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death

US President Donald Trump threatened that he would deploy military to quell the violent protests throughout the country. Protests have engulfed at least 140 cities following the death of George Floyd. Read more

Facebook employees stage virtual walkout to protest against Zuckerberg’s inaction on Trump’s posts

Some Facebook employees have staged a virtual walkout to protest against CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s inaction against posts made by Donald Trump last week. Read more

Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wajid had died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday and his mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son. Read more