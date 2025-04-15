‘Nitish Kumar is hijacked’: Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at Bihar CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, stating that he had already been “hijacked” and the NDA would not form a government in the state in the upcoming assembly elections. Tejashwi Yadav stated that the NDA would not form a government in Bihar again.(AICC)

Yadav, who met the top leadership of the Congress party on Tuesday, expressed confidence in the success of the opposition alliance in the Bihar assembly polls.

He added that they would announce a chief ministerial candidate unanimously after discussions with all their alliance partners. He said that the next meeting would take place in Patna on April 17.

"We will discuss and unanimously decide the CM face. Nitish Ji to hijack ho chuke hain (Nitish Kumar has been hijacked already). NDA is not forming the government in Bihar this time," the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the Bihar government, stating that during their 20-year tenure, they had not adequately developed the state.

“We are fully prepared, and we want to take Bihar forward. Even after 20 years of the NDA government in the state, Bihar is the poorest state, where per capita income and farmers' income are the lowest, and migration is the highest. We want to contest elections based on issues. It is the duty of all of us to highlight the shortcomings of the government,” Yadav added.

Bihar will have its assembly elections later this year. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, will go up against the Mahagathbandhan.

Prashant Kishor on Bihar polls

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed the assembly elections in Bihar would be the "political funeral" of CM Nitish Kumar, reported PTI.

During a rally, he stated that Nitish Kumar had let the people of the state down. Kishor also said he would perform the “rajnitik shraddh” (political funeral) of the JDU leader.

"Let us resolve to root out this government. The people of Bihar were let down by Lalu Prasad, who brought in ‘jungle raj'. They are now reeling under a new type of bureaucratic ‘jungle raj' under Nitish Kumar. And (prime minister) Narendra Modi, who backs Nitish, has also disappointed the people," Kishor said.

He also accused the NDA government of restricting people's access to his rallies, and claimed that they had stopped at least two lakh people from coming to his gathering.