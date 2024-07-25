Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday sparked a controversy through his remarks he made at a woman legislator after he lost his cool at the Opposition in the assembly. Nitish Kumar’s sexist remark triggers controversy

Kumar’s outburst came as the Opposition trooped to the Well of the House, demanding that the state’s amended reservation laws be incorporated in the 9th schedule of the Constitution to make it immune from legal scrutiny.

Despite repeated efforts from speaker Nand Kishore to send the protesting MLAs back to their seats, the Opposition continued to raise slogans against the chief minister.

As Kumar lost his cool, he waved his fingers at RJD legislator Rekha Devi and said: “You are a woman. Do you realise that it was only after I assumed power that women started getting their dues in Bihar? You are a woman, (still) you do not know anything. If you say hai hai to me, then it’s hai hai for all.”

RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi said: “It’s an old habit of the chief minister to speak against women. He only talks big about women empowerment but in reality, his behaviour towards women is different. We know it.”