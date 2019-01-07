No funds from Centre: Punjab CM hints at delay in Kartarpur corridor work

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed that the Centre has not sanctioned the funds required to acquire land for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor.

“Government of India has not sanctioned funds to even acquire land there. How will we finish the work before November,” ANI quote him as saying.

In November 2018, the government had announced its decision to develop the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district till the gurdwara at Narowal in Pakistan.

Making the announcement, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the 3-4 kilometre long corridor would be funded and built entirely by the Central government.

The announcement was welcomed by the Sikh community in India and by the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, who laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on November 28.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had attended the event along with union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The corridor is to be built at a cost of Rs 85-100 crore.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:31 IST