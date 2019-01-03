Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating the grand old party had let the Sikh shrine, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, to go to Pakistan during India’s Partition.

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur — his first in the new year, Modi said the then Congress government could not keep the shrine within Indian territory seven decades ago although it is located just 3 km away from the international border at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. “We lost the sacred place during Partition,” he said.

“Thanks to the failure of the then government, the Indian Sikhs are forced to watch the place with the help of binocular. The then government failed to keep the sacred shrine within India,” the PM said.

“However, keeping the sentiments of our crores of Sikh brothers in mind, the NDA government has decided to build a corridor...to Kartarpur Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak,” he added.

Thursday’s event, called ‘Dhanwad rally’ (thanksgiving rally) was organised by the BJP, along with its Punjab ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) .

Modi spoke favourably of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The PM lambasted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the appointment of Kamal Nath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is the latest example of how the party has “patronised the accused of the violence”.

“I believe even those who are in junior positions in politics should not make such comments, and Prime Minister is too high a position. My polite request is that he should speak on facts and after due consideration,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, taking strong exception to Modi’s remarks.

“Today, someone has become the chief minister of a state after humbling you in the elections. You lost five states of which we won three. At least be graceful in defeat. Secondly, 30-35 years have passed since 1984. He (Kamal Nath) was not accused in any case, there were no proceedings against him in any case nor was he found guilty in any inquiry report,” he said.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 23:41 IST