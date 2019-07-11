Today in New Delhi, India
‘No sign of new Congress President’: Party’s media coordinator quits

Congress’ media coordinator Rachit Seth said there was no reason behind holding any post after Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP from Wayanad, quit as Congress president.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Rachit Seth resigned as Congress’ media coordinator. He said that the Goa and Karnataka crisis were due to faults within. (Twitter/@rachitseth)

Amid a leadership vacuum in the Congress, its national media coordinator Rachit Seth on Thursday resigned from the post saying there was no meaning holding any post after Rahul Gandhi quit as President.

Earlier, Seth tweeted that “45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of (a) new Congress President.

“Karnataka and Goa developments depict that anarchy is creeping in where opportunists and power brokers are having the last laugh. No point in blaming BJP... fault within,” he said, quickly adding that his tweets were personal in nature.

Later, while announcing his resignation, he said: “My life and blood will always carve for a liberal and progressive India and Indira Gandhi shall always remain my inspiration.”

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:06 IST

