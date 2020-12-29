NRC is India’s internal matter, says BGB DG

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:41 IST

Major General Shafeenul Islam, Director General of Bangladeshi border guarding force, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), said on Sunday that the creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was an “internal affair” of India and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries was very good.

“This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government,” he said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. A BGB delegation, led by Major General Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with its counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF).

Asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islam said he would not like to make any comments.

“I would say that the cooperation and relationship between the two forces (BSF and BGB) is very good,” Islam said.

He also informed that the BGB has caught over 300 Bangladeshi nationals this year at the border while they were coming in from India. He refuted reports that a number of Bangladeshi citizens were being pushed back from the Indian side.