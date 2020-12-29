e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / NRC is India’s internal matter, says BGB DG

NRC is India’s internal matter, says BGB DG

Asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islam said he would not like to make any comments.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Major General Shafeenul Islam said reation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was an “internal affair” of India.
Major General Shafeenul Islam said reation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was an “internal affair” of India. (ANI)
         

Major General Shafeenul Islam, Director General of Bangladeshi border guarding force, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), said on Sunday that the creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was an “internal affair” of India and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries was very good.

“This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government,” he said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. A BGB delegation, led by Major General Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with its counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF).

Asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islam said he would not like to make any comments.

“I would say that the cooperation and relationship between the two forces (BSF and BGB) is very good,” Islam said.

He also informed that the BGB has caught over 300 Bangladeshi nationals this year at the border while they were coming in from India. He refuted reports that a number of Bangladeshi citizens were being pushed back from the Indian side.

tags
top news
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news