Odisha assembly election 2024: Voting underway for 35 seats | Key candidates, other details
May 20, 2024 08:59 AM IST
The polling for the Odisha assembly election 2024 began at 7am and will continue till 6pm, with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas.
Voting for the 35 assembly seats in Odisha is underway amid tight security on Monday, May 29. The polling began at 7am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies, along with 35 assembly segments within these Lok Sabha seats.
The polling for the Odisha assembly election 2024 will continue till 6pm, with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas where voting will conclude earlier, news agency PTI reported. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024
Odisha assembly election 2024: Top updates
- About 79.69 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 9,162 booths located across 7,339 locations.
- As many as 265 contestants are vying for 35 assembly segments in Odisha.
- Key candidates in Odisha: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two assembly segments (Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Bolangir district). Biju Janata Dal leaders Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.
- Security arrangements: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the deployment of 102 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) for the second phase of elections in Odisha on May 20. The Maoist-affected Kandhamal district will receive the highest allocation with 22 companies, followed by Ganjam with 20 companies. Sundargarh will have 16 companies, Bargarh and Bolangir will each have 14, Jharsuguda and Boudh will each receive 5, Sonepur will get 4, and Nayagarh will have 2 companies.
- Prominent leaders, who campaigned during this round of elections, included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and its leader Rahul Gandhi.
- During the campaigning, Modi launched a scathing attack on the chief minister, accusing him of destroying the Odia “Asmita” (pride).
- From the BJD, Naveen Patnaik and his aide VK Pandian also held whirlwind campaigning across the state. Naveen Patnaik termed the campaign speeches by BJP leaders as "derogatory and abusive".
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
