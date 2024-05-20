Odisha assembly election 2024: Voting underway for 35 seats | Key candidates, other details

Voting for the 35 assembly seats in Odisha is underway amid tight security on Monday, May 29. The polling began at 7am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies, along with 35 assembly segments within these Lok Sabha seats. Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations carrying election materials on the eve of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha and the second phase of state assembly elections on Sunday. (OdishaCeo-X)

The polling for the Odisha assembly election 2024 will continue till 6pm, with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-affected areas where voting will conclude earlier, news agency PTI reported. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Odisha assembly election 2024: Top updates