Odisha issues notice for house listing operation of census, mum on NPR

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:12 IST

The Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha on Wednesday issued a notification for only the house-listing operation of the Census to be conducted between April 1 and September 30.

The notification comes as states like Odisha and Bihar have written to the Centre expressing their reservation over seeking details of the birthplace of parents of their residents during updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

There was no immediate clarity whether NPR would be held simultaneously with house-listing though both are supposed to be conducted at the same time.

“No decision has been taken on NPR so far. We are waiting for a decision on it,” said a census official, unwilling to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Odisha’s additional chief secretary of revenue and disaster management department, PK Mohapatra, said the routine house-listing would be done as per the schedule.

“The government has written to the Centre on some issues of NPR. Once we get clearance, it would be done,” said Mohapatra.

The notification issued by the state revenue and disaster management department said 31 questions would be asked during the house-listing operations including about drinking water source, access to latrines, number of married couples in a household and whether they owned a smartphone, laptop, scooter, motorcycle etc.

Last month, Odisha had said it would not seek details of the birthplace of parents of its residents during updation of NPR. Raising its objection to the column on the birthplace of the parents of the respondents, the Odisha government has moved the Centre seeking to delete it.

Odisha has also written to the Centre about columns in the NPR for enumeration of Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) arguing that non-availability of reliable and authentic data about the exact number of SEBC and OBC population has become an impediment to taking up focussed planning for these communities.

However, others say separate enumeration of OBC is a concerted attempt to harvest the votes of numerically superior community in the state and also pip the BJP to it before the main opposition party makes a bid for it.

Odisha’s move of withholding NPR, for the time being, comes in the wake several Muslim organisations expressing their apprehension over they being asked to prove their citizenship.

In December last year, members of the Muslim community from Bhadrak district had met chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressing their concerns over his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought assurance that their interests will be protected.

Last month, more than 20,000 people including many Muslims marched through the streets of Bhubaneswar against the citizenship act and the NPR alleging the amended legislation was a nefarious design to demonise a great majority of people of India.