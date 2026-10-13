‘Drunk’ law student ploughs SUV into people in Odisha, tries to run over dhaba owner months after fatal crash
Police said a medical examination found alcohol in his system. He had been arrested and released on bail after a fatal crash three months earlier.
A 20-year-old law student ploughed into a group of people at a roadside restaurant (dhaba) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Monday, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, before returning on the wrong side to run over its owner, three months after he was arrested and released on bail for killing a person after ramming his Mercedes-Benz into a motorcycle.
Police inspector Trupti Ranjan Nayak said Soumyaranjan Rath, son of a builder, argued with the restaurant owner, Tapan Das, after arriving there in his subcompact crossover SUV Tata Nexon with his friends around 8am. Rath then got into his car and tried to run over Das and others before speeding away. Nayak said he made a U-turn and drove back towards the restaurant on the wrong side, allegedly attempting to run over Das.
Three people on a motorcycle were injured when the car sped back, police said.
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Rath then hit a man standing beside the road and fled, according to a First Information Report filed by Ratikanta Singh, who was injured. Singh and his wife, Annapurna, were on a motorcycle when they stopped, along with other passers-by, to help the injured man and arrange for his hospitalisation.
Rath rammed into Singh, his wife, and others who had gathered at the spot. He then attempted to turn the vehicle around, but could not, and tried to flee in a bus when people at the scene overpowered him and handed him over to the police.
Police said a medical examination confirmed that Rath had alcohol. Rath was arrested and sent for a medical examination. Police have registered four cases, invoking charges of deliberate attempt to kill. Police said they have started the process for cancelling his driving licence and the vehicle permit.
In July, Rath allegedly rammed his Mercedes-Benz into a motorcycle of Debiprasad Routray, a 37-year-old air-conditioner mechanic, as he was making a U-turn at a traffic signal. Routray was dragged for around 150 to 200 metres and died on the spot.
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Rath was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Sections 281, 105 and 106(1) for rash or negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by a rash or negligent act, and under the Motor Vehicles Act section related to drunken driving.
According to the Union road transport and highways ministry data, Odisha’s road accident severity index rose to 49.6 in 2024 from 47.9 in 2023, significantly higher than the national average of 36.3.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More