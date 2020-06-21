e-paper
Odisha records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, crosses 5,000-mark

Odisha records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, crosses 5,000-mark

Odisha reported 304 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday that took the state's tally to 5,160, according to the state health department. This includes 1,607 active cases .

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Most of the new Covid-19 cases recorded in Odisha on June 21 were in quarantine centres which house migrant workers who have returned from other states. (ANI File )
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha breached the 5,000-mark on Sunday as the state recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections.

There were 304 new Covid-19 cases reported that took the state’s tally to 5,160, according to the state health department. This includes 1,607 active cases .

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 14.

The infections reported on Sunday included 42 personnel belonging to the NDRF and fire services who had returned to the state from Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, reports news agency IANS.

Two hundred and seventy two cases out of 304 were recorded in quarantine centres which house migrant workers who have returned from other states. The remaining 32 were reported from different localities, according to PTI.

Given the rising number of positive cases, earlier this week the Supreme Court stayed the annual Rath Yatra scheduled for June 23. In its order on a petition filed by a NGO, the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that as 10-12 lakh people may congregate in Puri for the Rath Yatra, it would be appropriate in the interests of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the government from holding the Rath Yatra.

Though the state cabinet has decided to abide by the SC order, at least four intervention petitions have been filed in the matter seeking recall of the order and allowing Rath Yatra at Puri by adhering to the government’s guidelines on Covid-19.

The Supreme Court will hear these four petitions on Monday (June 22), reports news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

