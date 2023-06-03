Home / India News / Odisha train tragedy: Sharad Pawar cites Lal Bahadur Shastri, demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

Odisha train tragedy: Sharad Pawar cites Lal Bahadur Shastri, demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 03, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Asked about demands for the resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw post the tragedy, Pawar cited the example of then railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded an inquiry into the three-train accident in Balasore in Odisha that killed more than 260 persons and injured nearly 1,000 a day earlier. Asked about demands for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on moral grounds post the tragedy, Pawar cited the example of then railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning after a train accident and asked "those in power" to do what is "appropriate". 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar (HT Photo)
The Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, carrying close to 2,000 passengers cumulatively, and a goods train were involved in a derailment-collision accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in the eastern state on Friday night. "It is an accident and everyone has sought an inquiry. Let the facts come out and after that suggestions can be made," Pawar told reporters. 

Speaking on some parties seeking the resignation of Vaishnaw, the NCP chief said, "When Lal Bahadur Shastri was the railway minister, an accident took place. Then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was against Shastri's decision to resign, but Shastri believed it was his moral responsibility to quit." "This example is known to the nation and those in power should do what they feel is appropriate," Pawar asserted.

Topics
