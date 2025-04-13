Odisha: Two journalists held after accused in false rape ends life in Odisha

The police on Sunday arrested two journalists for abetment to suicide of a 50-year-old man whom they allegedly framed in a false rape case in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, an officer said. The man named the two journalists and the woman who had accused him of rape, in his suicide note

A woman, who was in complicity with the two in levelling the rape charge against the deceased, is at large.

The 50 -year-old man from a village under Patkura police station hanged himself from a tree on Thursday after being accused of raping the woman, the officer said.

The police found a suicide note in which he blamed the two journalists and a 31-year-old woman for his death. The woman, prompted by the accused duo, had lodged a rape case against the deceased.

Police swung into action after his wife filed a police complaint against the three, holding them responsible for her spouse’s death.

A local court remanded the two – journalists of a private television channel and a YouTube channel - to judicial custody after rejecting their bail application.

The police are searching for the woman, the third accused in the case.