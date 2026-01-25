Odisha’s Koraput administration withdraws ban on non-veg food sale on Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: The Koraput district administration in Odisha on Sunday withdrew its earlier order banning the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day, following widespread criticism from across the country and traders. The Koraput district administration in Odisha on Sunday withdrew its earlier order banning the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day. (Representative photo)

In a new notification issued by the Collectorate, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyavan Mahajan revoked the January 23 order that had prohibited the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian items on January 26. The withdrawal takes effect immediately.

The notification said the earlier instruction had been issued on the recommendation of the district-level Republic Day preparatory committee. However, after reconsideration, the administration decided to cancel the directive.

The ban had drawn sharp reactions from locals and the trading community, with many questioning the rationale behind imposing such restrictions on a national holiday.

Posting on X, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka said the ban was arbitrary. “An elected Republic cannot honour the Constitution by curbing constitutional freedoms. The ban on sale of non-veg food on Republic Day in Koraput is arbitrary, exclusionary, and unconstitutional. What was the necessity? Why single out a tribal-dominated, culturally diverse district,” he had posted.

Defending the initial decision, Collector Mahajan said it was taken following demands raised during the Republic Day preparedness meeting. He said a “larger section” of participants backed the ban to preserve the sanctity of the occasion.

During a January 7 meeting, public representatives had agreed that non-vegetarian food should not be sold on Republic Day, invoking Gandhian ideology and the importance of the national celebration.