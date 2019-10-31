On Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday.

In a tweet, PM Modi said “tribute to country’s forme prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.”

देश की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 31 October 2019

Congress’ interim president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with several party leaders, paid homage to Indira Gandhi at her memorial at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Those who paid homage included former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. MPs from the party and large number of party workers also attended the rememberance ceremony at Shakti Sthal.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to his grandmother and the former prime minister.

“My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom,” he said in a tweet.

आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन।



My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom.



#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 31 October 2019

Paying homage to Indira Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister applauded the former Prime Minister’s leadership during the 1971 war.

“Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War,” she tweeted.

Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister of the country for two terms - from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 10:06 IST