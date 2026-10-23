‘One more nail in coffin of India's global reputation’: Shashi Tharoor on Raihan Vadra's exhibit row

Raihan Vadra had recently said that several photographs showing recent protests in Delhi were taken down by the Bikaner House administration ahead of his solo exhibition.

Describing the decision as a “disgrace” on multiple levels, Tharoor said that the photographs documented events already familiar to the public through media coverage and online platforms.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the Bikaner House administration's decision to remove certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition in Delhi, arguing that the move has further damaged India's international reputation as a democracy that values freedom of expression.

What did Shashi Tharoor say about the removal of Raihan Vadra’s protest photographs?

What did Shashi Tharoor say about the removal of Raihan Vadra’s protest photographs?

Why did Bikaner House ask Raihan Vadra to remove photographs from his exhibition?

Why did Bikaner House ask Raihan Vadra to remove photographs from his exhibition?

"While Bikaner House is free to have a policy against political stands, photographs of a protest demonstration are a depiction of an event and not political in themselves; they would almost certainly have passed muster had the matter been brought to a court as an issue of freedom of expression," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

In a post on X, Tharoor argued that photographs documenting a protest should not automatically be treated as political statements, even if an institution has restrictions on political expression.

“One more nail into coffin of India's global reputation” He also expressed concern about the international repercussions of the decision, saying, "And worst of all, this censorship has driven one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy," Tharoor said.

According to the Congress MP, the controversy has drawn attention to Raihan Vadra's work on a scale that the exhibition might not have achieved on its own.

"The publicity this episode has received will have reached a far larger audience, in Delhi and worldwide, than the exhibition itself might have, had it been allowed to proceed undisturbed," he said.

"I thank heavy-handed officials for giving a well-deserved boost to the photographic talents and career of Raihan Vadra," Tharoor added.

Bikaner House explains decision to remove pictures Responding to the controversy on Thursday, the Bikaner House Society said it had asked for certain photographs to be removed because they did not comply with its policy. It clarified that the remaining photographs continued to be exhibited.

In its statement, the society described Bikaner House as a public cultural institution committed to promoting art and culture. It said exhibitions and related activities must adhere to the Bikaner House Management Society Policy.

Priyanka Gandhi backs son, calls move 'muzzling' Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the decision on Thursday, suggesting that those in positions of authority undermine their own power when they become fearful of others expressing themselves.

In a message to her son, she wrote, "You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."

The Congress leader also described the decision as ridiculous and a form of “muzzling” the voices of young people across the country.