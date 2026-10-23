‘One more nail in coffin of India's global reputation’: Shashi Tharoor on Raihan Vadra's exhibit row
Tharoor expressed concern about the international repercussions of the decision, saying, “one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation”.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the Bikaner House administration's decision to remove certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition in Delhi, arguing that the move has further damaged India's international reputation as a democracy that values freedom of expression.
Describing the decision as a “disgrace” on multiple levels, Tharoor said that the photographs documented events already familiar to the public through media coverage and online platforms.
Raihan Vadra had recently said that several photographs showing recent protests in Delhi were taken down by the Bikaner House administration ahead of his solo exhibition.
Tharoor questions removal of protest photographs
Deep Dive
In a post on X, Tharoor argued that photographs documenting a protest should not automatically be treated as political statements, even if an institution has restrictions on political expression.
"While Bikaner House is free to have a policy against political stands, photographs of a protest demonstration are a depiction of an event and not political in themselves; they would almost certainly have passed muster had the matter been brought to a court as an issue of freedom of expression," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
“One more nail into coffin of India's global reputation”
He also expressed concern about the international repercussions of the decision, saying, "And worst of all, this censorship has driven one more nail into the coffin of India's global reputation as a freedom-loving democracy," Tharoor said.
According to the Congress MP, the controversy has drawn attention to Raihan Vadra's work on a scale that the exhibition might not have achieved on its own.
"The publicity this episode has received will have reached a far larger audience, in Delhi and worldwide, than the exhibition itself might have, had it been allowed to proceed undisturbed," he said.
"I thank heavy-handed officials for giving a well-deserved boost to the photographic talents and career of Raihan Vadra," Tharoor added.
Bikaner House explains decision to remove pictures
Responding to the controversy on Thursday, the Bikaner House Society said it had asked for certain photographs to be removed because they did not comply with its policy. It clarified that the remaining photographs continued to be exhibited.
In its statement, the society described Bikaner House as a public cultural institution committed to promoting art and culture. It said exhibitions and related activities must adhere to the Bikaner House Management Society Policy.
Priyanka Gandhi backs son, calls move 'muzzling'
Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the decision on Thursday, suggesting that those in positions of authority undermine their own power when they become fearful of others expressing themselves.
In a message to her son, she wrote, "You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."
The Congress leader also described the decision as ridiculous and a form of “muzzling” the voices of young people across the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More