OpenAI rolls out its most affordable ChatGPT plan ever, for India | Price & details

OpenAI on Tuesday launched its most affordable subscription plan in the world, ChatGPT Go, exclusively for use in India. Priced at ₹399 per month, this is the organization's most affordable offering as it aims to deepen its presence in its second largest market, as claimed by CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier told HT that he hoped to have something “exciting to share soon”.(AP File Photo for representation)

The new plan adds to the existing top-tier version, ChatGPT Pro, priced at ₹19,900 per month and ChatGPT Plus at ₹1,999 per month, which offer priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for heavy users, read a report by PTI.

ChatGPT's vice president Nick Turley also announced that all subscriptions to the platform can now be paid via UPI and in Indian rupee.

What are the features of the new ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go will enable users to send messages and generate images, up to ten times more than the free version, along with faster response times. The message limits are designed to increase with higher subscription models.

“We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features,” Nick Turley wrote on his official X handle.

ChatGPT's Indian market

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market by user base after the United States and may soon become the biggest, a Reuters report dated February, quoted OpenAI CEO Altman as saying.

Earlier this year, CEO Sam Altman met with India's IT minister and discussed a plan to create a low-cost AI ecosystem.

“India will build great models,” Altman earlier said in the interview with HT in February 2025, adding that while the company did not have anything to announce about an India-specific investment, he hoped to have something “exciting to share soon”.

(With inputs from agencies)