Opinion | A seat taken, a life denied: Why India needs a faith registry now

When the Supreme Court recently ruled that any person actively professing a religion outside Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism cannot simultaneously claim Scheduled Caste benefits, it did something important: it shifted the focus back to the people reservation was always meant for. But behind the legal clarity lies a quieter, more painful story—that of a Dalit student who lost a college seat, a landless labourer denied a government job, and a survivor of caste violence who couldn't access protection under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. Not because they were found ineligible, but because someone else was occupying their space through a certificate that no longer reflected reality. This opinion piece is based on the Supreme Court's March 24 ruling on Scheduled Castes status. (ANI)

The numbers make the scale difficult to ignore. Maharashtra's caste scrutiny committees cancelled over 14,000 fraudulent caste certificates between 2008 and 2017. In Andhra Pradesh, an RTI probe revealed that 70–80% of Christian pastors receiving COVID relief funds held Hindu SC or OBC certificates, despite having undergone baptism. These are not just administrative anomalies. Every misused certificate represents a benefit that does not reach the person the Constitution intended to uplift – a seat taken, a life denied.

The Court's ruling in the Chinthada Anand case sharpened the argument further. A man who had conducted Sunday prayers for over a decade, including on the day of the alleged offence, could not invoke SC protections—no matter what his certificate said. The principle is sound: legal status must reflect lived reality. But the ruling is reactive. It corrects things after the fact, through litigation and testimony. What India needs is a system that anticipates ahead of the problem — one that ensures SC entitlements reach only those who are genuinely entitled before the seat is filled, before the job is assigned.

This is where administrative reform becomes not just logical, but necessary. Just as hospitals report births to civil authorities within days—no prompting is required—religious institutions, such as churches and mosques, could be required to register conversion ceremonies in a central database within thirty days. A Unified Civil Registry for Faith would convert what is currently a private act with public consequences into a formally recorded civil event. This registry would be linked to Aadhaar and existing certificate databases, creating an automated alert whenever a person's religious registration conflicts with their listed caste status. It significantly reduces reliance on litigation and manual verification.

The practical benefit flows directly to the communities that matter most. When the registry flags a mismatch, the concerned authority can initiate a status review before a benefit is disbursed. Quota seats in colleges, government appointments, and legislative constituencies would be screened in real time. The Dalit student who deserves that engineering seat would actually get it. The agricultural labourer who needs protection under the Atrocities Act would not find that protection diluted by a backlog of disputed claims. Reservations would function as the Constitution's framers intended — a targeted remedy for those still living inside the reality of caste discrimination.

To make this work equitably and at scale, two guardrails are essential. First, for high-stakes benefits like UPSC appointments or legislative candidatures, a periodical active practice affidavit should be introduced — a signed declaration by the beneficiary confirming continued eligibility. This places responsibility on the individual, not just the system, and creates legal accountability for false claims. Second, and equally important, the registry must carry robust privacy protections. Faith is deeply personal, and no data of this kind should be accessible beyond the narrow purpose of benefit verification. Strong data governance will ensure that the tool serves justice and does not become a new instrument of surveillance or harassment by limiting access, mandating transparency in how the registry is used, and providing a clear grievance mechanism for wrongful flags.

India has built digital infrastructure — Aadhaar, DigiLocker, COWIN — that has successfully connected identity to entitlement at scale. A faith registry is the logical next step, and it deserves the same consensus-driven, institution-backed rollout. The Constitution did not create reservations as a permanent inheritance. It created them as a bridge for communities still carrying the weight of centuries of exclusion. That bridge must be kept clear. The beneficiaries India's founding document envisioned are still waiting. Building this registry is how we make good on that promise.

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[Views expressed are personal. About the author: Siddhartha Chepuri is National Member, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha or BJYM (Policy Research and Training). The BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chepuri is also a management graduate from IIM Lucknow.]