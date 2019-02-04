Opposition supports Mamata in battle against Centre, but CPM has a different take

The opposition parties came together to support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her sit-in against the Centre. Mamata said the incidents in Bengal were part of the BJP government’s attack on institutions.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Telugu Desam Party boss N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and DMK chief MK Stalin were among leaders who expressed their solidarity with the West Bengal chief minister. The CPM wasn’t convinced though.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury attacked both Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. Yechury said the corruption cases against Trinamool government in chit fund scam have been public for years but the Modi government chose to stay quiet as top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. (Follow live updates)

“This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPM has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so,” Sitaram Yechury said.

The showdown between the West Bengal government and the Centre erupted after CBI moved to arrest Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday evening. The CBI team was denied entry to Kolkata Police chief’s residence and then detained. Mamata Banerjee started a sit-in protest on Sunday night against the Narendra Modi government’s “coup”.

The issue was also raised in Parliament with opposition raising slogans of ‘BJP hatao’ against the government. Home Minister Rajnath Singh warned there may be a constitutional breakdown in West Bengal and asserted that the Centre has power to take action.

