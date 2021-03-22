Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 6 states

Six states cumulatively contributed to 84.49 per cent of the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) registered in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are among the states which have added most to the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said.

India reported 46,951 new infections between Sunday and Monday morning, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 11,646,081, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The spike in daily infections was the highest in 130 days—47,905 cases were recorded in a single day on November 12.

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Monday:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 30,535 Covid-19 cases on Sunday which was the highest rise in a single day since the pandemic began. With this, the overall tally of the state mounted to 24,79,682, and 99 fatalities pushed its death toll to 53,399.

Punjab

Punjab recorded 2,644 infections on Sunday, which were the maximum new infections reported in the state this year, pushing the tally to 213,110. The state reported 44 more fatalities on Sunday.

Kerala

Kerala added 1,875 coronavirus disease cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 1,104,577. As many as 2,251 people have been cured of the coronavirus disease and recoveries have gone up to 10,74,805. The death toll climbed to 4,495 with 13 recent fatalities in the southern state.

Karnataka

Coronavirus disease cases in Karnataka crossed the 1,700-mark for the second straight day on Sunday as the infection count climbed to 970,202 with 1,715 people contracting Covid-19. The death toll edged up to 12,434 with two more fatalities reported on Sunday.

Gujarat

Gujarat's Covid-19 tally increased by 1,580 on Sunday and reached 287,009. The death toll stood at 4,450 as seven more people succumbed to the viral disease on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,322 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 275,727, while the death toll rose by three and stood at 3,906.