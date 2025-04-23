Pahalgam terror attack: J&K political parties call for shutdown today

Various political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling National Conference, called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as a mark of protest against the terror attack that reportedly killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam. The attack in J&K's Pahalgam reportedly claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. (HT Photo)

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti called for a complete "Kashmir bandh", a party legislator said. Party MLA Waheed Para posted on X and asked people to unite against the massacre of innocent persons.

"Mehbooba Mufti calls for a complete Kashmir bandh in response to the inhumane terror attack in Pahalgam. It's time to unite against the massacre of innocents," Para wrote.

‘Attack on all of us’

Mufti and People's Conference president Sajad Lone announced their support for the bandh call raised by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association.

In a post on X, Mufti said, "The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam."

She said that this was not just an attack on a select few, but "on all of us", adding that "we stand together in grief and outrage and strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents".

Terrorists opened fire at a meadow in Baisaran, near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, where tourists were picnicking and vacationing. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists, while 20 others were injured.

The ruling NC also backed the call for bandh and said that on the basis of the instructions from the party president, "JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the 'hartal' called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

Supporting the call for a shutdown, Sajad Lone appealed to the people of the state "to express their outrage in whatever form against the brutal killings in Pahalgam".

"I personally support a shutdown by business and travel associations and silent protests across all villages and towns," he added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for a shutdown on Wednesday. "Whoever kills an innocent soul, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely (Al Quran). Another day of carnage in the blood soaked history of Kashmir when visiting tourists in a most gruesome manner are mercilessly killed," he said.

Mirwaiz, who also heads the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), said that such gruesome acts are abhorred in Islam, "which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill, and against all human ethics".

"The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown," he added.

Along with political parties, several other organisations, also called for a bandh on Wednesday to mark a protest against the attack.

The Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK), meanwhile, expressed deep anguish and unequivocal condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack.

It announced that as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Wednesday.

PSAJK president G N Var said, "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. The closure of schools is a symbolic gesture to express our collective grief and outrage and to reaffirm our commitment to peace and humanity."