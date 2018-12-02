Pakistan can seek India’s help if it feels it cannot handle terrorism alone: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan could seek India’s help if it cannot handle the fight against terrorism alone.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Jammu and Kashmir was not an issue as it was an integral part of the country. “The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it,” Singh said.

“I want to ask the Pakistani prime minister that if in Aghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban with the help of the US, then, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of creating a crisis of distrust in politics and claimed there was a difference in their words and deeds.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 15:47 IST