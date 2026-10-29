Park Hospitals strengthens north India footprint with Rs200 crore investment, targets 6,600 beds
The hospital is being developed in partnership with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is set to get a 550-bed multi-specialty hospital, which would be built with an investment of ₹200 crore over the next two years.
The project by Park Medi World Limited is part of the company’s plan to expand its hospital network across North India and improve access to healthcare in smaller cities.
The hospital is being developed in partnership with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The hospital is expected to be completed within two years.
“The groundbreaking of our Prayagraj hospital marks an important milestone in our expansion journey. As we work towards increasing our network capacity to approximately 6,600 beds by December 2028, our focus remains on strengthening our presence across North India and expanding access to healthcare in emerging markets,” said Dr Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World Limited.
The company currently operates 17 hospitals with around 4,290 beds across 15 cities in six states. In Uttar Pradesh, it runs a 360-bed hospital in Agra and is preparing to open hospitals in Kanpur and Gorakhpur. The proposed Prayagraj facility will further expand its presence in the state.
The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will reimburse ₹76.52 crore towards construction costs, covering around 38% of the project’s estimated cost. This will bring the company’s effective investment down to approximately ₹123.48 crore.
Park Medi World is expanding its network through new hospital projects, acquisitions and the addition of beds at existing facilities. According to the company, six more hospitals are being integrated into its network, while capacity is being increased at three existing hospitals. The company aims to expand its total capacity to around 6,600 beds by December 2028, with the Prayagraj hospital forming part of this plan.
Park Hospitals operates a network of 17 hospitals across North India, with facilities in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to its official website. Its hospitals are located in New Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula in Haryana; Mohali, Bathinda and Patiala in Punjab; Jaipur and Behror in Rajasthan; Agra in Uttar Pradesh; and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.
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