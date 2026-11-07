Parking, dog poop dispute between neighbours led to murder of former Tech Mahindra executive in Faridabad

On Friday, he was shot dead by his neighbour Mohan Sharma allegedly over a parking dispute that had been going on between the two families for days.

As reported by HT earlier , the victim, Paramjith Dhankhar, was settled in Singapore and was presently working as the senior vice president in a software company. Dhankhar had arrived in India from Singapore on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family and was also scheduled to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.

A parking dispute in Faridabad's Sector 21 C turned fatal on Friday night when former regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region was shot dead by his neighbour.

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The accused lived on the second floor of the building with his family, while Dhankar's family lived on the ground floor, police said.

What led to the escalation between the neighbours The ties between the two families had been strained for several days following a dispute over parking and a dog defecating in the parking area, police said.

Sharma’s son allegedly used to make his dog defecate in the parking area, prompting repeated objections from Dhankhar’s family. The disagreement had led to several confrontations over the past few days, including an argument four to five days ago.

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On Friday night, Dhankhar and Sharma again got into an argument over vehicle parking. Following this, Sharma allegedly called Dhankhar out of his house and shot him multiple times with his licensed pistol.

Sharma fired at least 15 bullets, of which nine hit Dhankar.

Accused fled with his family after shooting Sharma allegedly fled with his family after the shooting. However, he has now been arrested, news agency PTI reported.

District police teams, crime branches and forensic expert teams reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. Investigators recovered several empty cartridges from the spot. Dhankhar’s body was taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for autopsy.