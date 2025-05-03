Parts of Karnataka tense after murder of right-wing activist

Parts of coastal Karnataka were tense on Friday following the murder of right-wing worker Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, with authorities issuing prohibitory orders over concerns about escalating communal tensions in the region. Authorities issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS. (PTI)

Police said that Shetty was travelling with five of his associates near Kinnikambla in Bajpe area of Mangaluru on Thursday night when their vehicle was intercepted by unidentified assailants, who then dragged the 30-year-old out of the vehicle and hacked him to death.

“Last night at around 8.30pm, Suhas Shetty was killed by 5-6 unidentified assailants,” Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, adding that the incident was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras and efforts were on to locate the accused.

Shetty was facing five criminal cases in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, including two charges of murder. He was named as the prime accused in the murder of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, a temporary worker at HPCL, who was killed on July 28, 2022 in Surathkal. That killing had taken place just two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered, igniting widespread protests and unrest across the region.

While the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, a senior intelligence officer suggested a possible retaliatory angle triggered by the recent killing of a 38-year-old Muslim man, who was beaten to death during a cricket match in Kudupu on April 27. “It appears that Shetty’s murder was an act of retaliation for the mob killing, and the assailants deliberately targeted someone involved in an earlier case of communal violence,” the officer said.

Following Shetty’s death, a suspected retaliatory incident occurred in Udupi district on the same night when an auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Aboobacker, was attacked in Athrady near Manipal. The accused, identified as Sandesh (31) and Sushant (32), were later arrested in connection with the incident.

In view of the tensions, authorities have invoked prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “We have imposed prohibitory orders to ensure peace in the city. Bajrang Dal had called for a city bandh late last night. Some miscreants have tried to pelt stones at some buses. We have taken stock of the situation. We have made adequate deployment in the city. Our teams are patrolling,” Agrawal said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah assured of immediate action against the assailants. “The deceased was a rowdy-sheeter. Immediate action will be taken against the assailants,” he said.

State minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident, as he expressed concern over the broader communal tension. “I am deeply saddened and shocked by his murder... Three days ago, Ashraf was mob-lynched, which is also an unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to both families on behalf of my government... These incidents have happened in Mangalore district in the past too, not just under our government but also the BJP government... It is the government’s responsibility to provide justice without discrimination. Those trying to discriminate in this matter, please don’t do this... It is not okay to use this incident for political growth...,” Rao said.

In the wake of Shetty’s killing, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R. Hitendra visited Mangaluru to oversee the probe. “We have obtained clues about the accused, and stringent action will be taken. The culprits will be arrested soon,” he told reporters. On the security situation, he added, “Regarding security arrangements, 22 KSRP platoons, 1,000 police officials, and five SP-rank officers have been deployed.”

The killing has triggered political backlash, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress government of failing to protect Hindu activists. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and other senior leaders, visited Shetty’s family.

“There is public outrage across Karnataka over the murder of Suhas Shetty. The incident is condemnable. It is unfortunate that despite threats to his life, the police failed to provide protection. This reflects a complete failure on the part of the state government, the Home Department, and the police,” Vijayendra said.

He called for the case to be handed over to a central agency. “The present government’s policies have created an unsafe environment for Hindu workers and organisations. People have lost trust in the Congress government,” he said.

The BJP leader also announced his support for Shetty’s family. “We have assured the family of our support. Their world has been shattered by this incident. The government should also come forward and announce compensation, recognising the seriousness of the matter,” he said. “Whenever such incidents happen, the government has failed to support Hindu organisations. If there is any humanity left in this government, they should act now.”