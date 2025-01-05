Parvesh Verma, Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi rival, makes big 'Sheesh Mahal' attack: 'Declare it...'

Parvesh Verma, BJP's candidate in the New Delhi assembly constituency, on Sunday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying his official house must be declared a tourist spot because taxpayers' money had allegedly been misused to construct it. BJP leader Parvesh Verma(Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Verma, a former BJP MP, was named by the party as its New Delhi candidate on Saturday. He will face the formidable challenge of Arvind Kejriwal in the 2025 Delhi assembly election.

"I have written a letter to Delhi chief minister Atishi, requesting that the people of the New Delhi constituency be allowed to view the 'Sheesh Mahal,' as it has been built using their tax and development money," he told ANI.

He further said 'Sheesh Mahal' should be declared a tourist spot so that the people of Delhi know how Kejriwal looted them.

"Sheesh Mahal should be declared a tourist spot. The people of Delhi should know how the person who looted, betrayed, Delhi, who sold their dreams, got the 'Sheesh Mahal' built. I want the people of Delhi to see the reality of Arvind Kejriwal who is a mahathug," said Verma.

Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma. The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

PM Narendra Modi vs Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people of Delhi to dislodge the AAP government and elect the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The entire Delhi is proud of Bharat Mandapam, YashoBhoomi, Kartavya Path...I feel sad that the 'AAP-da' people have wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi. There are several places in Delhi where cabs and autos refuse to come because of the long traffic jams...Today, a big newspaper has revealed the expenditure on 'Sheesh Mahal' based on a CAG report. When the people of Delhi were fighting with Covid, they were focused on building 'Sheesh Mahal'. They are not bothered about the people of Delhi," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal later claimed PM Modi spoke for 38 minutes today out of which 29 minutes were used for abusing AAP.

"Today, the PM spoke for 38 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government for 29 minutes...I was listening to it, and it felt bad... The promise made by the PM in Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled," he said.