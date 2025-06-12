Patna police woman constable killed, 3 other cops injured as speeding car hits them: Report

A woman police constable was killed and three other cops were injured when a speeding car ran them over in Patna during a late-night vehicle check, reported News18. Patna car accident(Screengrab/X/@Theunk13)

The incident happened on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at around 12:30 am.

A video of the incident is now in wide circulation on social media.

In the video, a black car is seen momentarily slowing down before accelerating and hitting several police personnel at the check point. The cops are seen running away from the speeding vehicle hastily while some got seriously injured.

Bystanders are seen coming to the rescue of the injured police personnel as they, along with other cops, help them get up. One cop is seen bleeding heavily with an injury to his head.

The car, after hitting the cops, also comes to a standstill with damage to its bonnet.

Detailing what had happened, SSP Avkash Kumar said, “Night checking was underway. A car suddenly rammed into police personnel during the checking. Two people from the vehicle have been taken into custody. Three policemen were injured, some seriously," reported News18.

The incident happened at Patna's Atal Path with car speeding as high as around 90 km/h, the report added.

Out of those injured, a female cop named Komal died during treatment in hospital. She hailed from Bihar's Nalanda, the report said.