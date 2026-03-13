Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities
As global tensions impacted energy markets, fuel prices in India remained unchanged, offering temporary relief to motorists.
Fuel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, offering temporary relief to motorists amid global energy concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. According to HT data, petrol and diesel rates in major metro cities recorded no change compared with the previous day.
Here’s a look at the latest fuel prices in India.
ALSO READ | Delhi has adequate fuel stocks, no need for panic buying: CM
Petrol prices in major metro cities
Petrol prices across key Indian cities remained steady on Friday, according to HT fuel price data.
New Delhi: Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, with no change from yesterday.
Mumbai: Petrol costs ₹103.50 per litre, unchanged compared with the previous day.
Chennai: Petrol is retailing at ₹100.90 per litre, with no change in rates.
Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at ₹105.41 per litre, showing no change.
Bengaluru: Petrol costs ₹102.96 per litre, with no change.
Hyderabad: Petrol is priced at ₹107.50 per litre.
Among these metros, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price, while Delhi remains the cheapest.
Diesel prices in major metro cities
Diesel prices also remained stable across major cities.
New Delhi: Diesel costs ₹87.67 per litre, with no change from yesterday.
Mumbai: Diesel is priced at ₹90.03 per litre, unchanged.
Chennai: Diesel is retailing at ₹92.48 per litre, with 0.00 change.
Kolkata: Diesel costs ₹92.02 per litre, with no change.
Bengaluru: Diesel is priced at ₹90.99 per litre.
Hyderabad: Diesel is retailing at ₹95.70 per litre, the highest among major metros.
ALSO READ | Punjab: Harvest-worried farmers rush to stockpile diesel amid rising Middle East conflict
State-wise petrol prices: Where is fuel costliest?
Fuel rates vary across states due to differences in local taxes and transportation costs.
Some notable petrol prices across states include:
Andhra Pradesh: ₹109.72 per litre.
Telangana: ₹107.50 per litre.
Kerala: ₹107.48 per litre.
Madhya Pradesh: ₹106.21 per litre.
Rajasthan: ₹104.72 per litre.
Tamil Nadu: ₹100.90 per litre.
Uttar Pradesh: ₹95.48 per litre.
Gujarat: ₹94.65 per litre.
Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one of the lowest petrol prices at ₹82.46 per litre.
Diesel prices across states
Diesel prices also showed wide variation across states.
Telangana: ₹95.70 per litre.
Kerala: ₹96.18 per litre.
Andhra Pradesh: ₹96.22 per litre.
Tamil Nadu: ₹92.48 per litre.
Maharashtra: ₹90.03 per litre.
Uttar Pradesh: ₹88.64 per litre.
Punjab: ₹82.45 per litre.
The lowest diesel price was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar at ₹78.05 per litre.
Global tensions keep energy markets on edge
The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as the global energy market remains volatile due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said the conflict has pushed the world into a major energy crisis, though India is working on multiple fronts to safeguard energy supplies and protect citizens from the impact, according to PTI.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that governments in several countries are already trying to curb rising fuel prices, with the UK urging petrol retailers to avoid steep hikes amid the conflict.
ALSO READ | India examining fuel supply requests from Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka
Separately, Reuters reported that Australia has released petrol and diesel from its emergency reserves to counter supply disruptions linked to the crisis.
No fuel shortage in India, assures government
Despite reports of panic buying in some places, the government has assured that fuel supplies remain normal.
The Delhi government said petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas supplies are stable, and urged people not to hoard fuel. Officials also said oil marketing companies have adequate stocks and supply chains are functioning normally.
(With inputs from agencies)