Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities

    As global tensions impacted energy markets, fuel prices in India remained unchanged, offering temporary relief to motorists.

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Written by Yamini C S
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Fuel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, offering temporary relief to motorists amid global energy concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. According to HT data, petrol and diesel rates in major metro cities recorded no change compared with the previous day.

    Check the latest petrol and diesel rates across major cities in India today. (AFP)
    Check the latest petrol and diesel rates across major cities in India today. (AFP)

    Here’s a look at the latest fuel prices in India.

    ALSO READ | Delhi has adequate fuel stocks, no need for panic buying: CM

    Petrol prices in major metro cities

    Petrol prices across key Indian cities remained steady on Friday, according to HT fuel price data.

    New Delhi: Petrol is priced at 94.77 per litre, with no change from yesterday.

    Mumbai: Petrol costs 103.50 per litre, unchanged compared with the previous day.

    Chennai: Petrol is retailing at 100.90 per litre, with no change in rates.

    Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at 105.41 per litre, showing no change.

    Bengaluru: Petrol costs 102.96 per litre, with no change.

    Hyderabad: Petrol is priced at 107.50 per litre.

    Among these metros, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price, while Delhi remains the cheapest.

    Petrol prices in major metro cities of India remained unchanged on Friday, March 13.
    Petrol prices in major metro cities of India remained unchanged on Friday, March 13.

    Diesel prices in major metro cities

    Diesel prices also remained stable across major cities.

    New Delhi: Diesel costs 87.67 per litre, with no change from yesterday.

    Mumbai: Diesel is priced at 90.03 per litre, unchanged.

    Chennai: Diesel is retailing at 92.48 per litre, with 0.00 change.

    Kolkata: Diesel costs 92.02 per litre, with no change.

    Bengaluru: Diesel is priced at 90.99 per litre.

    Hyderabad: Diesel is retailing at 95.70 per litre, the highest among major metros.

    ALSO READ | Punjab: Harvest-worried farmers rush to stockpile diesel amid rising Middle East conflict

    Diesel prices in major metro cities of India remained unchanged on Friday, March 13.
    Diesel prices in major metro cities of India remained unchanged on Friday, March 13.

    State-wise petrol prices: Where is fuel costliest?

    Fuel rates vary across states due to differences in local taxes and transportation costs.

    Some notable petrol prices across states include:

    Andhra Pradesh: 109.72 per litre.

    Telangana: 107.50 per litre.

    Kerala: 107.48 per litre.

    Madhya Pradesh: 106.21 per litre.

    Rajasthan: 104.72 per litre.

    Tamil Nadu: 100.90 per litre.

    Uttar Pradesh: 95.48 per litre.

    Gujarat: 94.65 per litre.

    Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one of the lowest petrol prices at 82.46 per litre.

    Diesel prices across states

    Diesel prices also showed wide variation across states.

    Telangana: 95.70 per litre.

    Kerala: 96.18 per litre.

    Andhra Pradesh: 96.22 per litre.

    Tamil Nadu: 92.48 per litre.

    Maharashtra: 90.03 per litre.

    Uttar Pradesh: 88.64 per litre.

    Punjab: 82.45 per litre.

    The lowest diesel price was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar at 78.05 per litre.

    Global tensions keep energy markets on edge

    The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as the global energy market remains volatile due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said the conflict has pushed the world into a major energy crisis, though India is working on multiple fronts to safeguard energy supplies and protect citizens from the impact, according to PTI.

    Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that governments in several countries are already trying to curb rising fuel prices, with the UK urging petrol retailers to avoid steep hikes amid the conflict.

    ALSO READ | India examining fuel supply requests from Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka

    Separately, Reuters reported that Australia has released petrol and diesel from its emergency reserves to counter supply disruptions linked to the crisis.

    No fuel shortage in India, assures government

    Despite reports of panic buying in some places, the government has assured that fuel supplies remain normal.

    The Delhi government said petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas supplies are stable, and urged people not to hoard fuel. Officials also said oil marketing companies have adequate stocks and supply chains are functioning normally.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Major Cities
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes