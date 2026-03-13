Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities

Fuel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, offering temporary relief to motorists amid global energy concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. According to HT data, petrol and diesel rates in major metro cities recorded no change compared with the previous day. Check the latest petrol and diesel rates across major cities in India today. (AFP)

Here’s a look at the latest fuel prices in India.

Petrol prices in major metro cities Petrol prices across key Indian cities remained steady on Friday, according to HT fuel price data.

New Delhi: Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, with no change from yesterday.

Mumbai: Petrol costs ₹103.50 per litre, unchanged compared with the previous day.

Chennai: Petrol is retailing at ₹100.90 per litre, with no change in rates.

Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at ₹105.41 per litre, showing no change.

Bengaluru: Petrol costs ₹102.96 per litre, with no change.

Hyderabad: Petrol is priced at ₹107.50 per litre.

Among these metros, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price, while Delhi remains the cheapest.