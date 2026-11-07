Pithoragarh man held for killing live-in partner over character suspicion: Cop

Pithoragarh police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Dharchula, officials said. According to the police, based on disclosures made by the accused during interrogation, they recovered the wooden stick allegedly used in the crime. (HT Sourced Photo)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when police received information that a woman’s body was found near the Khotila bridge in Dharchula.

The deceased was identified as Meenu Lohari (35). Police said the body bore visible injury marks.

“Our investigation revealed that the victim had separated from her husband, Mohan Ram, a resident of Nepal, about three years ago and was living with the accused, Devraj Nabiyal, in Khotila,” said Ambi Ram, Dharchula police station in charge.

He said a forensic team inspected the crime scene and Nabiyal’s residence, where bloodstains were found on the bed and floor.

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“We also received a complaint from the victim’s son and subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused on Friday under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(1) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

“Based on technical and manual intelligence, a police team arrested the accused on Friday night from the banks of the Kali river near the SSB camp,” he said.

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“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder and admitted to suspecting her character, despite living with her for the last three years,” he added.

According to the police, based on disclosures made by the accused during interrogation, they recovered the wooden stick allegedly used in the crime, along with a bloodstained shirt, shoes and a mobile phone.