PM-CARES Fund set up to meet virus expenses

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:28 IST

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to contribute to a public charitable trust-- the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund --to meet the expenses incurred on fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and meet the cost of healthcare and other services.

The fund has been set up exclusively to the meet challenges brought on by the virus, a government functionary said.

“There is a PM’s Relief Fund that already exists, but the donations made there are used for many purposes. It was felt that there should be a separate account to keep track of donations made for the present emergency; it will provide clarity in accounting for how much was collected and spent for the corona pandemic,” said the functionary, who requested anonymity.

The PM also tweeted that the funds has been set up after people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against Covid-19.

“Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead,” he wrote.

The PM-CARES Fund will accept micro-donations too, the PM said, and added, “It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”

The fund, which has the PM as the chairperson and the defence minister, home minister and finance minister as members, began to receive donations soon after the link was shared by the PM. The Indian Administrative Service association donated Rs 21 lakh and actor Akshay Kumar pledged Rs 25 crore.

To increase the ambit for collection and spending of money, the home ministry also allowed states to spend from the state disaster relief funds on shelter and food for those in need.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda also announced that all party MPs will release Rs 1 crore from their annual development fund for central relief efforts and all party MPs and MLAs will donate one month’s salary as well.

“All MPs & MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will donate their one month remuneration/salary to the central relief fund to support the fight against Covid19. All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the central relief fund in support to fight against Covid-19,” he said.

MPLADS is short for Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.