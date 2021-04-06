PM Modi congratulates BJP workers on 41st foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of its 41st foundation day. The Prime Minister began the address by paying tribute to the leaders of the party such as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Kusabai Thackeray, Raj Mata Sindhiya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The program began with the party president JP Nadda’s address, who celebrated the expansion of the BJP to 303 seats in xxx and forming a government in 12 states under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.