Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates JD(U) nominee for Lok Sabha bypoll win

PM Modi congratulates JD(U) nominee for Lok Sabha bypoll win

Sunil Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The polling was held on November 7, when the third phase of voting had taken place for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections.
The polling was held on November 7, when the third phase of voting had taken place for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground.

Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday.

“I thank the people of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat for blessing NDA with their support in the by-poll,” PM Modi tweeted.

“I congratulate Shri Sunil Kumar Ji on his win and wish him the very best for his Parliamentary tenure. I also laud the efforts of the NDA family that worked hard on the ground,” he added.

The by-poll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency has been necessitated by the death of JD(U) sitting MP Baidyanath Mahto, Sunil Kumar’s father.

The polling was held on November 7, when the third phase of voting had taken place for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections.

