PM Modi emplanes for Seychelles, will attend Golden Jubilee celebrations

"Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations. This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations. Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in our Vision MAHASAGAR, as well as in advancing the interests of the Global South. I look forward to discussions with my friend, Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles. I am honoured to be addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the visit. I also look forward to meeting the Indian community there," the PM posted on X ahead of his departure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked for Victoria, Seychelles , where he will undertake a two-day State Visit to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.

The Prime Minister's visit from June 27 to June 29 comes at the invitation of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and is aimed at further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

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Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said Seychelles remains a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and its shared commitment to the Global South.

He stated that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to further deepen their longstanding partnership and work together to advance the progress of their people while promoting security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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The Prime Minister will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, besides interacting with members of the Indian diaspora in the island nation.

The visit holds special significance as India and Seychelles are marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which are rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep people-to-people ties.

A contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will also participate in the Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, highlighting the close defence and maritime cooperation between the two countries.

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PM Modi's visit is expected to further deepen bilateral ties, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and reinforce the shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous region.