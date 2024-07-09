PM Narendra Modi to Putin: 'Peace talks don't succeed amid bombs, guns'

After bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the world that India was in favour of peace. PM Modi, who is in Russia on a two-day bilateral visit, lauded New Delhi-Moscow's energy partnership, saying the agreement helped stabilise the international fuel market that had been strained due to global conflicts. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Reuters)

PM Modi said peace is essential for a bright future for the new generation. "Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he added.

PM Modi said when the world faced shortages of food, fuel and fertilisers, the Indian government didn't let farmers face problems. He said with Russia's help, India was able to insulate the common people from rising fuel prices.

"When the world was facing the challenge of fuels, your support helped us fulfil the petrol and diesel requirements of the common man. Not just this, the world should accept that the India-Russia agreement regarding fuel played a big role in bringing stability to the international market," PM Modi said in Moscow.

PM Modi said he and Putin shared their views on Ukraine during their bilateral meeting on Monday.

"For restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all ways...I assure you and the world community that India is in favour of peace. Listening to my friend Putin talk about peace yesterday, gives me hope," he said.

"Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this," he added.

PM Modi said he conveyed to Putin Global South's expectation of peace and stability.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies pressured India to discontinue its trade with the country, especially buying oil and fertilisers.

New Delhi, however, ramped up its crude and oil purchases, arguing it was safeguarding India's energy security amid volatile global markets.

Last financial year, Russian crude supplies and lower international oil prices helped India save over $25 billion worth of foreign exchange.

Earlier today, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the meeting between Modi and Putin in Moscow, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts".

With inputs from PTI, ANI