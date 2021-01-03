e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Ganguly, 48, was stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty at 3 pm on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was detected with three blocked arteries.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi also spoke to Sourav’s wife Dona Ganguly.
PM Modi also spoke to Sourav's wife Dona Ganguly.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president,Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after reporting chest discomfort. PM Modi inquired about Ganguly’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also spoke to Ganguly’s wife Dona.

Ganguly, 48, was stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty at 3 pm on Saturday at a Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where the doctors detected three blocked coronary arteries.

The authorities at the hospital said that around midnight percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCS) and stenting in his right coronary artery was done through the radial route.

Revasculation to the left anterior descending artery and obtuse marginal artery will be done later. Doctors will decide on Monday how to treat these. The authorities said there is a history of heart disease in Ganguly’s family.

Ganguly, recognised as India’s one of the finest captains, was working out at the gym in his home when he felt unwell and dizzy around 11 am.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands, said in a statement on Saturday midnight that Ganguly arrived at the emergency department around 1 pm. He had discomfort in the chest and had vomited while working out.

The ECG report showed acute inferolateral wall myocardial infarction and echocardiography pointed at mild inferior wall hypokinesia. Ganguly tested negative for Covid-19.

He is being treated by Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu. The doctors decided to restrict the entry of visitors from Sunday so that Ganguly may have some rest.

Ganguly has been the BCCI president since October 2019. His elder brother Snehasish was also a first-class cricketer and is now an administrator at the Cricket Association of Bengal.

