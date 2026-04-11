PM Modi steps out of car, stops for conversation with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament premises | Watch

The interaction, though short, stood out amid the often sharp political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, offering a rare glimpse of direct, informal communication between the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition. Those present nearby briefly paused as the two leaders spoke, making it a notable moment in the otherwise routine proceedings at the Parliament complex.

In a moment that quickly drew attention on the Parliament premises and on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen stepping out of his car and pausing for a brief yet engaged conversation with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , on Saturday. The two leaders appeared to exchange a few words in a cordial manner, with visuals showing them standing close and interacting attentively before proceeding with their respective engagements.

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The Prime Minister had arrived at Prerna Sthal, located within the Parliament premises, to pay floral tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The occasion drew several senior leaders and dignitaries, who gathered to honour Phule’s contributions to social justice, education, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, and other leaders were also present at the venue. The event saw leaders across party lines coming together to commemorate the legacy of Phule, whose work continues to hold relevance in contemporary social and political discourse.

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Visuals of the brief Modi-Gandhi exchange have made rounds online, sparking interest and discussion. “Feels good seeing our Prime Minister in serious conversations with the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi,” an X user wrote.