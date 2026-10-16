PM Modi to visit Canada on December 11-12 as countries seek to boost ties
During Tuesday’s call with Carney, Modi described the conversation as warm and productive. He also stressed the need to strengthen the strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada from December 11-12, the High Commission of India in Ottawa said on Friday. The announcement comes after Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and agreed to build on efforts to improve bilateral ties.
In a post on X, the High Commission said, “Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026. In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."
During Tuesday’s call, Modi described the conversation as warm and productive. He also discussed the need to strengthen the India-Canada strategic partnership.
The call took place as Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand and international trade minister Maninder Sidhu visited New Delhi to advance negotiations on a trade agreement that the two countries hope to finalise by the end of the year.
According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, Carney and Modi reiterated their “commitment to conclude negotiations” on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) “at the earliest opportunity, supporting efforts to double two-way trade by 2030”.
The statement said both sides discussed ways to build on the “renewed momentum” in bilateral ties. They also welcomed greater engagement over the past year in areas including finance, defence and security, and artificial intelligence.
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