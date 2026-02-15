PM Modi sharpens poll pitch in Assam as state gets key underwater tunnel project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for a third consecutive term in Assam with a sharp political attack on the Congress, while the Union cabinet in New Delhi separately cleared a ₹18,662-crore underwater tunnel project — the first of its kind in the country — for the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the first Emergency Landing Facility of the northeast aboard the IAF's C-130J aircraft. (PMO)

The approval of the tunnel coincided with Modi’s day-long visit to the poll-bound state, where he inaugurated the Northeast’s first emergency landing facility (ELF) and framed the upcoming election as a clash between two distinct eras.

The 15.79 km tunnel project, described as a strategic and economic game-changer, anchors the ruling party’s pitch to voters: that only it can modernise the region after decades of alleged neglect. It will connect Gohpur and Numaligarh, serving as a critical link in a new access-controlled greenfield corridor.

“Congress always gave Assam problems. On the other hand, the BJP has provided solutions,” Modi told party workers in Guwahati.

BJP has headed the state government since 2016.

According to the ministry of road transport and highways, the underwater tunnel project will cut travel time between the two points from six hours to about 20 minutes and is designed to handle both military and civilian traffic. The project will also reduce the effective travel distance from around 250 km to 34 km.

Beyond economics, the Prime Minister played up his administration’s security credentials. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the ELF on a national highway in Dibrugarh. Located around 300 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the strip is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

After landing on the facility aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules, Modi used the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack to draw a contrast with the opposition.

“When I landed on the ELF, it created a history for the north east. Earlier, when people used to mention the region, they used to think of broken roads. That was then, and it’s the present,” the PM said.

“In new India, not only are the country’s borders being secured, but we have the ability to enter the houses of our enemies and teach them a lesson,” Modi said. He accused the Congress of having previously allowed defence scams and of failing to build border infrastructure. “India’s strength was on display during Operation Sindoor as well. Did you see such measures during the Congress rule?” he questioned.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the tunnel will hold “immense strategic importance for India and the North-Eastern region” and will help troop movement, as it connects the Rangia-Mukongselek railway and NH-15 on the Gohpur side with the Furkating-Mariani loop line and NH-715 on the Numaligarh side.