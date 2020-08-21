Police mitra launches website to provide blood to needy patients

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:00 IST

Police Mitra, a voluntary blood donor group set up by a policeman three years ago which has helped save lives of hundreds of poor patients through blood donation in Uttar Pradesh and other states, has now launched a website for patients in urgent need of blood.

Earlier, the group used to reach out to patients and blood donation volunteers through social media platforms and Whats App groups. The group mostly includes policemen of all ranks and has played an important role in improving relations between cops and common people.

Inspector General of Police (range) Prayagraj, KP Singh, who himself donates blood every three months, launched the website www.policemitra.org on Wednesday and honoured the team which designed it free of cost for helping the poor patients.

Singh said people in need of blood or who want to donate blood may register on the website.

A police mitra team will carry out a verification of the person in need of blood along with volunteers before taking the next step. The website contains a column of ‘request’ which can be used for applying for blood, the IG said.

“The group was launched in February 2017 by constable Ashish Mishra and has succeeded in saving over 1,500 lives not only in Uttar Pradesh but other states as well. Police mitra group is now working in 18 states of the country and is receiving massive support from people of all walks of life. The group has organized ten blood donation camps on large scale and has made a record when it organized a blood donation camp during Kumbh-2019 during which 247 units of blood was donated by cops, devotees and even saints” Singh said.

Founder Ashish Mishra, who is posted in the social media cell at IG Range office, said software engineers Sanjeev and Rishabh designed the website for the group. Mishra said the group will soon be working across the country and will help save the lives of patients.