Police patrol, time limit, QR code on crackers: A look at SC's ruling on green crackers for Diwali 2025

With Diwali just a day away, Delhi's air has started its annual slump as the national capital recorded “poor” air for sixth consecutive day on Sunday. While the Supreme Court has removed the ban on green crackers, it has made it clear that allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR was 'on a test case basis' and subject to strict enforcement and environmental monitoring. Only National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) approved green firecrackers will be allowed to be sold and used in Delhi-NCR for Diwali (PTI)

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 268, continuing the worsening trend of readings of 254 and 245 recorded over the two days preceding it, according to the CPCB’s daily bulletin.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) suggest that the AQI might degrade to “severe” by Tuesday.

Amid unfavourable meteorological factors, firecracker bursting is set to cause further deterioration in air quality, with forecasts predicting the AQI to breach the “severe” levels over the next few days.

As the air quality in the national capital worsens, it remains to be seen how the top court's verdict to allow sale and use of green firecrackers pans out in the coming days.

Here is all you need to know about the SC verdict:

Which firecrackers are allowed? Only National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) approved green firecrackers will be allowed to be sold and used in Delhi-NCR for the festival. 'Ladi' firecrackers will not be permitted, and all approved green firecrackers must carry QR codes.

Police have said that the Supreme Court directives regarding the use of green firecrackers will be strictly enforced through intensive foot patrols and monitoring of unauthorised sales.

What are the timings for the use of green crackers? The Supreme Court has allowed the sale of green firecrackers for three days, from October 18 to 20, allowing them to be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.

Licenses for sale of green crackers The authorities have issued 168 temporary licences for the retail sale of NEERI-approved green firecrackers at designated locations across the city till Saturday, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police have been directed to process temporary sale license applications within two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will have two days to return or safely dispose of any unsold stock, with restrictions reinstated immediately, officials said.

Shops selling non-compliant firecrackers will face closure and suspension of their licences.

Police officials emphasised that the Supreme Court directives regarding the use of green firecrackers will be strictly enforced through intensive foot patrols and monitoring of unauthorised sales.

Police patrolling Patrolling teams from multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and PESO-approved green firecrackers with QR codes are lit during the specified days and times, in adherence to Supreme Court's guidelines.

All police stations have been instructed to remain vigilant, particularly in areas with a history of violations. Local police will increase patrols to ensure that only green firecrackers are used and that they are set off only during permitted times.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these regulations, with a zero-tolerance policy for the sale or use of banned firecrackers, police added.

Additional beat staff and enforcement teams will be deployed in residential and market areas in the coming days to monitor activities and take immediate action in case of any breach, they added.

(With PTI inputs)